Nigerian rapper Olawale Hassan sentenced to 10yrs for rape in UK

A 34-year-old Nigerian rapper, Olawale Hassan, aka Goldie 1, has been jailed in the UK, for more than 10yrs for repeatedly raping a woman in his car.

According to reports, Hassan, had met the woman, who is in her 20s, on a night out in Southend on 25 February 2017.

The woman was hanging out with her friend, when she was approached by Hassan who promised to get her home safely, but instead drove her to a car park where he raped her multiple times.

Hassan was on Tuesday, October 6, found guilty at Basildon Crown Court of three counts of rape and one of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 10yrs and two months in prison.