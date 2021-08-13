Nigerian Navy Clarifies Viral Video Of Alleged Attack By Gunmen In Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has debunked a viral video that alleges an attack on its formation by unknown gunmen in Bayelsa.

A statement issued by the Navy on Facebook stated that the video is from a simulated attack on a militant location by the Force.

The statement read, “The attention of the Naval Headquarters has been drawn to a video clip of a purported attack by some security nuisances on a naval location in the Niger Delta in the Sahara “Misreporters”.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to categorically state that the video clip in question is a simulated assault on a militants location by Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service and only a disreputable news media would gobble such as fit for publication.”