Nigerian Military Prevents Obstruction Of Food From North To South

The Nigerian Military has warned persons against obstructing the movement of food from the north to the south.

The warning was issued on Friday by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.

The spokesman said the Armed Forces would not condone any act disrupting legitimate economic and commercial activities.

The Defence Headquarters advised members of the public to report anyone found engaging in such activities to security operatives.

The statement said following the tension generated by the latest incident, personnel from the military and other security agencies were deployed to clear the Jebba-Kaduna road.

“There is currently free flow of traffic along the axis. Members of the public, commuters and residents are please urged to go about their normal businesses,” Nwachukwu said.