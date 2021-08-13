Nigerian Man Who Poses As A Lady To Dupe People Arrested In Pakistan

A Nigerian man accused of being part of a syndicate committing online fraud in Pakistan has been arrested by authorities of the country.

The Additional Director FIA Cyber Crimes Wing, Shahid Hassan, said the Nigerian national named Darlington Chimo Osuji, posed as a female online to defraud people.

“The accused person is involved in financial fraud by impersonating himself as a lady who would send parcel of dollars to his targets” he said.

According to Hassan, after luring the victims through various tricks, the accused would demand a handsome amount and would later escape with all the money collected from the victims.

“Following an enquiry No. 360/2020, we have arrested him and an FIR 76/2021 has been registered.” said Hassan.

The senior FIA official further told Bol News that earlier he had arrested three Nigerian nationals for their involvement in online frauds in Islamabad.

“The gang had collected millions of rupees from the affected people in various cities of Pakistan in the name of online investments, etc,” he said, adding that the FIA would take strict actions against all the accused involved in such online fraud