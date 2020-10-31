Nigerian Leaders Ignored Young People For Too Long – Archibong

Former Chairman of the Cross Rivers State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Archibong Archibong, has said that the leadership in Nigeria ignored young people for too long.

He made this known when he spoke in Calabar in reaction to the looting of COVID-19 Palliatives across Nigeria.

He said, “As far as they are concerned, society is against their future, the government and the older people are out to destroy their destiny. The decay that has taken place, the lack of empathy, the suffering they undergo could force them to react destructively.

“If you look at Cross River State for instance, nobody would have believed that such carnage could have been inflicted on the state, Our leaders should create a chance for young people to assert themselves. We need to do something very fast about this situation and deliberately initiate steps to accommodate them, after all, the country belongs to them.”

The Clergy aid that he told pastors at a meeting to tell their members to return whatever they looted. He also urged government not to criminalize anyone over the looting.

“We agree that what they did was wrong, but then we must learn a lesson from it. Let us collectively appeal to those who looted property to return them. Look at it this way, how do you take something you won’t even use? Some of them got involved because they saw others doing it.

“At that moment, there was no iota of reasoning. They were controlled by something above them. Let the government show an element of understanding and accommodate them even though it is very painful considering the gravity of vandalization which went on,” he stated.