Nigerian Govt Warns Of Third Wave Of COVID-19

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians about a third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

This was said by the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha.

He said other countries are already recording the third wave of the virus.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the virus is very potent and people still get infected.

“It’s also a fact that the vaccination process has only just begun. It has been reported that some countries are recording a third wave of cases,” Mustapha said.

Nigeria currently has a total of 160,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,016 deaths and 145,752 recoveries.