Headline

Nigerian Govt Warns Of Third Wave Of COVID-19

Damola Areo3 hours ago
0
Boss Mustapha
The SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, addressing reporters at the PTF briefing in Abuja on July 27, 2020. (Channels TV)

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians about a third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

This was said by the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha.

He said other countries are already recording the third wave of the virus.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the virus is very potent and people still get infected.

“It’s also a fact that the vaccination process has only just begun. It has been reported that some countries are recording a third wave of cases,” Mustapha said.

Nigeria currently has a total of 160,895 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,016 deaths and 145,752 recoveries.

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
0

Related Articles

Sotitobire: Akeredolu Reacts To Missing Child, Attack On Akure Church

Ondo Won’t Give Land To Herders, Akeredolu Says

25 mins ago
COVID-19: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts As Abba Kyari Tests Positive

Nnamdi Kanu Warns South-East Govs, Traditional Rulers Against Giving Land To Herdsmen

3 hours ago

Why I Rejected Petition On Insecurity From Nigerians Abroad – Deputy Speaker Wase

3 hours ago

PTF Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe For Nigerians

7 hours ago
Back to top button