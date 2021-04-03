Nigerian Govt Threatens Action Against Striking Doctors

The Federal Government has threatened action against the striking National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“By Tuesday, I will invite them back. If they become recalcitrant, there are other things I can do. There are weapons in the Labour Laws, I will invoke them. There is no work, no pay,” Ngige said.

Ngige pointed out that the current hazard allowance of ₦5,000 for doctors was fixed in 1992, adding that the government will review this.

The Minister said that the Government would look into an upward review of the amount in five weeks’ time, but did not disclose the proposed figure.

“The new hazard allowance will be done in the next five weeks. It is in the Memorandum of Action that we signed. Immediately after the Easter break, I will convene a meeting to look at it holistically,” he added.