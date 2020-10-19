Nigerian Governors Forum States Stance On #EndSARS Protests

The Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, has endorsed the call by the EndSARS protesters for improved governance in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the NGF chairman, Governor Kayode Faydoe of Ekiti State.

The statement also contains other stance agreed on by the NGF members who held a teleconference meeting on Sunday.

Governors thereafter Resolved to:

1. Condemn the attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State by armed persons while he was addressing anti-police brutality protesters in the state capital Osogbo; protesters are encouraged to engage with the government appropriately at both the national and State level to ensure that the protests are not taken over by hoodlums who are instigating a breakdown in law and order in many parts of the country.

2. Activate a Judicial Panel of Enquiry to receive all cases of police brutality by officers of the disbanded SARS Unit. Each State is also expected to kickstart a compensation mechanism for all victims.

3. Endorse the call by demonstrators for improved governance predicated on an enforcement regime that takes into cognizance the fundamental human rights and liberties of all citizens in the country;

4. Act on all the Demands made by the EndSARS protesters raising some concerns with the shifting nature of the demands which creates uncertainty on the exact expectations and ultimate goal;

5. Finally, appeal for the call off of protests as a continuation grossly exposes the fragile economic fundamentals of the country; particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.