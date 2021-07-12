Nigerian Governors’ Forum Mourn Barnabas Bantex

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has mourned the passing of the former deputy governor of Kaunda State, Barnabas Bantex.

The NGF through Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF Secretariat, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

This is as the Forum recalled Bantez’s activeness in debates whenever he appeared before it as a representative of hi former boss, Governor Nasir El-rufai.

“Bantex was a good representative of Kaduna state with all its political complications, having led the people of Southern Kaduna in all representative and participatory capacities through the Local Government system and Constitution Review Committees, eventually becoming a deputy governor.

“In the words of el-Rufai, Bantex served his state with all sincerity apart from giving the much-desired hope to the downtrodden in the state.

“Bantex contributed fully to the debates at the NGF whenever he represented el-Rufai during which he displayed full comprehension of all the intricate issues at meetings.

“He would always give the Kaduna State Perspective to debates as if the governor himself were present,” Bello-Barkindo said.