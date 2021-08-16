Headline

Nigerian Governors’ Forum Condemns Jos Killings

Damola Areo
Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi (img credit: The Guardian)

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has condemned the killing of some travellers in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

This is as the Forum urged security operatives to fish out the perpetrators of the attack which left about 20 dead and several others injured.

The NGF said, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum condemns in its totality the barbaric and very tragic incident that led to the loss of 22 travellers around Gada Biyu in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The killing has all the colorations of several others like it where locals in particular parts of the country, have become inhospitable and unwelcoming to other Nigerians living in or passing through their domains.

“These dastardly actions of Nigeria’s once peaceful locals which have resulted in unwarranted and needless deaths diminish us all as a people and pulls our country down to the deepest recesses of the absence of civilization. They also cause all kinds of reprisal killings and injurious interactions that do nobody any good.

“The Forum views with extreme disgust the horrible and thoughtless loss of precious lives and declare unequivocally that it must stop forthwith.

“Members of the Forum also call on the country’s security organisations to fish out all those involved and bring them forward to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to those who are contemplating similar action.

“Members insist that no human life deserves to be wasted on any ground, be it religious or ethnic, or even on the frivolous altar of mistaken identity and hope that Nigerians will desist from taking the law into their hands so that the country can once again become a safe place for us all.

“Finally, the Forum calls on all aggrieved ethnic nationalities and their militia to avoid needless killings of this nature by always seeking law enforcement assistance and legal redress.”

