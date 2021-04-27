Nigerian Correctional Service Warns Of Fake Recruitment Exercise

The Nigerian Correctional Service has said that it is not conducting any recruitment exercise.

This is as it warned the public to beware of unscrupulous elements scamming unsuspecting members of the public about a recruitment exercise purportedly conducted by the service.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer, Enobore said, “It has come to the notice of the management of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) that some unscrupulous elements are scamming unsuspected members of the public by purporting to be conducting exercise on its behalf.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that there is no recruitment exercise currently ongoing and that no agent(s), syndicate(s) or private individuals have been engaged to carryout recruitment exercise on its behalf.

“Recruitment into the Service, when vacancy exists, is usually advertised for qualified candidates to indicate their interest online. The exercise is always free and does not involve any financial inducement.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard entreaties from such groups/individuals whose interest it is to defraud unsuspecting individuals.”