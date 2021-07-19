Nigerian Celebrities Honour Late Sound Sultan

Some Nigerian artists have paid tribute to the late Sound Sultan, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The artists, in separate interviews with NAN in Lagos on Monday, said that the veteran artist would be sorely missed in the entertainment industry.

Akeem Babatunde, AKA Akee dee, in his attribute, described the late artist as “a close ally, a brother and friend”.

He said that Sound Sultan was more than just a friend.

“We were so close and shared a lot things in common.

“I will miss him so much. I will miss his caring attitude, good behaviour and very calm mien,” he said.

He said that a committee of his friends was organising a basketball match in his honour to be held on July 21st because he loved the game.

Dr Adewale Ayuba, a veteran musician, said that Sound Sultan would be missed in the entertainment industry for his great talent and qualities.

He particularly recalled that the late artist helped several artists to grow.

“Sound Sultan never looked down on any musician. He is a peacemaker. I used to call him Mr Peace.

“We are going to miss him in the industry. I wish him eternal rest,” he said.

Another veteran artist, Ayobami Oropo, AKA Rock Steady, said that the late Sound Sultan was a role model to all aspiring musicians.

“He was a talented man with great ideas. He had great attributes that everyone in the entertainment industry tried to emulate.

“Sound Sultan was so religious, humble and kind-hearted. We’ll surely miss him. I will personally miss his words of advice and his humble life style,” he said. (NAN).