Nigerian Basketball Federation Dedicates Wins Against US, Argentina To Sound Sultan

Nigerian Basketball Federation has dedicated D’Tigers’ wins against the United States and Argentina to the late musician, Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan died on the same day D’Tigers pulled a shocking win against the United States.

This was at an exhibition match played ahead of the Tokyo Olympic games in Japan. Argentina was also defeated by D’Tigers the following day.

Honouring Sound Sultan who loved basketball, NBBF tweeted, “We dedicate the victories against US & Argentina to late Olanrewaju Fasasi (@Soundsultan). You saw this day coming when Nigeria would become a dominant force in global basketball. Ironically, the day we won against @usabasketball, that was when you gave up the ghost. RIP.”