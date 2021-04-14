Nigerian Army Restrategising To Combat Insecurity In Niger State

The Nigerian Army is restrategising ways towards tackling security challenges in Niger State.

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) one Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Danjuma Hamisu Ali stated this when he paid courtesy visit to @GovNiger, @Abusbello who doubles as the Chairman North Central Governors Forum at the Gov’t House, Minna.

The new GOC, explained that he was in the state as part of his tour of Military formations under his command, with the view to understudying the security situation in the State, and to get first-hand information.

He, however, noted that the major challenges faced by the state is lack of manpower and that having additional battalion in the state would help in addressing the insecurity.

Maj. Gen. Ali also stated that one of the immediate plans is to establish a special force in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and in Chikun Local Government in Kaduna State pointing out that those are areas where insecurity is high.

Responding, @GovNiger and Chairman NCGF, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello expressed optimism that the new leadership in the Nigerian Army would tackle insecurity in the country.

The Chairman NCGF added that he is confident the new leadership would come up with technical operational ideas that would help bring an end to the security challenges confronting Niger State in particular and the Nation in general.

“The GOC has been fully informed about the security challenges we are facing, and

his response gives us hope that insecurity will soon be taken care of because I can see that with the new leadership in the military they are really determined to address this security issues.”