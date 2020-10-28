Nigerian Airforce Arrests Personnel Flogging Hoodlums In Viral Video

The Nigerian Airforce has said that it has arrested its personnel seen flogging hoodlums in a viral video.

The force said that appropriate discplinary action will be taken as soon as it concludes investigation into the incident.

This is contained in a statement issued on social media after the video led to a heavy backlash on the force.

It reads: “The attention of @NigAirForce has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

“We wish to inform the general public that @NigAirForce has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

“The Nigeria Airforce as a professional & disciplined force, does not condone such irresponsible acts & has zero tolerance for human rights violations, in whatever guise, even against suspected criminals; as all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

“The acts depicted in the video are at variance with our core values, as we place high premium on the rights of citizens. We wish to reassure that our personnel have been directed on professional conduct to ensure security, whilst remaining accountable to the Nigerian people.”