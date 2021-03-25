Nigerian Air Force Debunk Fake Recruitment Advert

The Nigerian Air Force has said that it is not recruiting teachers for its numerous schools across the country.

NAF warned the public to disregard a publication on social claiming to have the exclusive right to assist any applicant seeking employment with its schools.

“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to a message being circulated on social media platforms of one Olabisi Amoo claiming to have the exclusive right to assist any applicant seeking employment with NAF schools. The callous and unpatriotic message being spread by the aforementioned individual is clearly aimed at misleading and defrauding innocent Nigerians in need of employment opportunities.