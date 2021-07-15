Nigeria’ll Be In Trouble If INEC Is Not Allowed To Transmit Results Electronically

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said Nigeria will be in trouble if the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is not allowed to transmit election results electronically.

Falana said this during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

This is as lawmakers debate the section of the Electoral Act today.

Falana said, “By virtue of Section 52 of the Electoral Act amended in 2015, INEC is given unchallenged powers to devise any process to guarantee that everybody is able to vote and so INEC is empowered to transmit results electronically.

“When you now put it in the law that INEC shall not transmit election results electronically, we are in trouble.

“I am sure that Nigerians are going to continue to demand that proper things be done in order to ensure that the process we are putting in place will guarantee fair and free elections.”

Falana’s statement is coming less than a week after former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, faulted the exclusion of electronic transfer of results.

“You can’t permit INEC on one hand to use electronic voting and not use electronic transmission of results because usually, they go as a package,” Jega had said.