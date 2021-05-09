Nigeria Will Not Disintegrate – Prophet TB Joshua

Prophet TB Joshua has reacted to the agitation for the breakup of Nigeria over the rising insecurity in the country.

The clergyman while addressing his congregation said the country will not disintegrate as clamoured by some quarters.

He, however, said the country will be covered in “crisis, murder, killings, destruction.”

“I want to assure you, nothing will happen to Nigeria. Nigeria will remain one.

“Beyond this crisis, Nigeria is beautiful. Your prayer now is that you should witness it so that this crisis will not take you away.

“It is decreed that this nation will be reckoned with as a powerful nation.”