Nigeria Will Get Arms Deal From US – Presidency

The Presidency has said Nigeria will get weapons assistance from the government of the United States of America.

This is amid the allegation that the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations had called for a halt to the proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria.

This is said to have been as a result of authoritarianism, human rights abuses and the Nigerian government’s role in the #EndSARS protest of October 2020.

However, a source in the Presidency who pleaded to be anonymous said there isn;t any issue between Nigeria and the US.

The source said: “This whole issue of procuring attack helicopters started during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s era.

“There is this Leahy law which is US human rights laws that prohibits the US Department of State and Department of Defence from providing military assistance to foreign security force units that violate human rights with impunity.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, when former President Obama was in power, he decided to be flexible with the Leahy laws and that is why some equipment have been sold to Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s government, under Buhari, has no problem with the US government. We are getting every cooperation we need.

“The US Congress will do its constitutional duties, but I am assuring you that we will get everything and every assistance we need from the US government.”