Nigeria Went To Tokyo Olympics With Divided Team – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said Nigeria went to the Tokyo Olympics as a divided team.

He said this following the banning of some Nigerian athletes by the International Olympics Committee.

Top athlete, Blessing Okagbare was on Friday suspended after she tested positive for a banned substance.

Reacting to the crisis rocking Team Nigeria, Sani linked it to the crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Ministry of Sports.