News
Nigeria Went To Tokyo Olympics With Divided Team – Shehu Sani
Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said Nigeria went to the Tokyo Olympics as a divided team.
He said this following the banning of some Nigerian athletes by the International Olympics Committee.
Top athlete, Blessing Okagbare was on Friday suspended after she tested positive for a banned substance.
Reacting to the crisis rocking Team Nigeria, Sani linked it to the crisis rocking the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and the Ministry of Sports.
He tweeted, “The Athletics Federation of Nigeria is factionalized: One is recognized by the global Athletics Body and the other is recognized by Our Ministry of Sports. The banning of our Athletics for doping was predictable. We went to the #TokyoOlympics2020 divided and we fall.”