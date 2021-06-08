Sports

Nigeria Vs Cameroon: Rohr Confirms Players To Start For Super Eagles

Damola Areo5 hours ago
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has named some of the players to feature for Nigeria in their game against Cameroon.

Rohr said Ahmed Musa, Francis Uzoho and Valentine Ozornwafor will be in the starting lineup against the Indomitable Lions.

Both sides clashed last week at the Wiener Neustadt Stadium in Austria with Cameroon winning 1-0 with the goal scored by Zambo Anguissa.

“There will be some changes in the team, Francis Uzoho will be in goal, [Ahmed] Musa will start because he is fit, we lost Troost-Ekong so Valentine [Ozornwafor] will come in for the first time.

“There matches are made to test some players who have not played so much and also to have new organization maybe try something different and we want to win it also because we have never won in Austria after four games,” Rohr told the Super Eagles media.

