Nigeria, US Share Values On Democracy, Rule Of Law, Buhari Tells Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has told US President Joe Biden that Nigeria and his country share values on democracy and rule of law.

Buhari said this in a statement to commemorate United States’ 245th Independence Day by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Sunday.

“President Buhari expresses confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples,” the statement reads in part.