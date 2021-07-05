Headline

Nigeria, US Share Values On Democracy, Rule Of Law, Buhari Tells Biden

Damola Areo49 mins ago
1
Buhari and Biden
Buhari and Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has told US President Joe Biden that Nigeria and his country share values on democracy and rule of law.

Buhari said this in a statement to commemorate United States’ 245th Independence Day by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu on Sunday.

“President Buhari expresses confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples,” the statement reads in part.

Tags
Damola Areo49 mins ago
1

Related Articles

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State

Afenifere Knocks El-Rufai Over Comment On IPOB, Bandits, Boko Haram

14 mins ago
southern governors

17 Southern Govs Meet On FG’s Move To Recover Grazing Routes

29 mins ago
Nnamdi Kanu

How Nnamdi Kanu Was Kidnapped In Kenya – Lawyer

33 mins ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu Orders Probe Into Death Of 14-year-old Killed During Yoruba Nation Rally

10 hours ago
Back to top button