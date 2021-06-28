Nigeria To Be Country With Largest Population By Year 3000 – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has warned against the increasing population of Nigeria which now stands at 200 million people.

According to Obasanjo, if measures are not put in place to address the situation, Nigeria may become the country with the largest population by year 3000.

He gave the warning at the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital,

He said: “We have moved from 120 million to over 200 million. We have added the population of France to our population and if we continue the way we are going, by the year 2050, we will be the third largest country in the world.

“If we still continue, by the year 3000, we would be the largest country in the world.

“What are we going to do to handle that, how are we going to handle that population? If we do not start getting it right now, we will not get it right by the year 2030″, he said.