Nigeria Threatens To Ban Flights From UAE, Netherlands

Nigeria has threatened to ban flights from the UAE and The Netherlands as a reciprocal action.

The warning by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 is the second in five weeks.

On Monday, the PTF ordered the Ministry of Aviation to decide on measures permissible under the laws and international obligations.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, spoke at a briefing in Abuja.

“For over a month, Nigeria has been engaged with the authorities of the UAE and The Netherlands over pre-departure testing requirements passengers should meet before travelling from Nigeria”, he said.

Nigeria had earlier sanctioned Emirates because the airline violated guidelines issued by the PTF.

The latest threat followed UAE’s use of rapid COVID-19 tests on customers before they were allowed to board flights to Dubai.

