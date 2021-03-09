Headline

Nigeria Threatens To Ban Flights From UAE, Netherlands

Damola Areo4 hours ago
4
Boss Mustapha
The SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, addressing reporters at the PTF briefing in Abuja on July 27, 2020. (Channels TV)

Nigeria has threatened to ban flights from the UAE and The Netherlands as a reciprocal action.

The warning by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 is the second in five weeks.

On Monday, the PTF ordered the Ministry of Aviation to decide on measures permissible under the laws and international obligations.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, spoke at a briefing in Abuja.

“For over a month, Nigeria has been engaged with the authorities of the UAE and The Netherlands over pre-departure testing requirements passengers should meet before travelling from Nigeria”, he said.

Nigeria had earlier sanctioned Emirates because the airline violated guidelines issued by the PTF.

The latest threat followed UAE’s use of rapid COVID-19 tests on customers before they were allowed to board flights to Dubai.

Daily Post

Damola Areo4 hours ago
4

Related Articles

Full Text Of Bishop Kukah’s Homily At Funeral Mass Of Seminarian Michael Nnadi In Sokoto

Nigeria’s Presidents Not Prepared For Power – Ibori

5 mins ago

UK To Return Ibori £4.2 million To Nigeria

5 mins ago
wakili

Presidential Aide Tells Police To Move OPC Men Who Arrested Oyo Fulani Warlord, Wakili To Abuja

10 mins ago
Aregbesola Calls For Heavy Taxation Of Rich Nigerians

Nigeria Launches e-Temporary Passport

11 mins ago
Back to top button