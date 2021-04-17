Nigeria Threatened By Proliferation Of Illegal Arms – CDS Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, has said that the proliferation of illegal arms in Nigeria is threatening the country.

He said this on Friday when he visited the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, during which he reiterated that the shoot-at-sight order by President Buhari on anyone illegally possessing AK-47 will be carried out effectively.

He said anyone found with illegal weapon will be treated as an enemy of the state.

Irabor said: “The mandate of the President for dealing with everyone holding AK-47 illegally is a mandate that must be enforced because we are a state that does not condone illegal bearing of arms.

“The armed forces and other security agencies are the only institutions that are mandated to carry arms in the course of their duties. So anyone who is carrying an AK-47 or any other weapon, for that matter, is considered a threat to the existence of the state.

“And, because he is an enemy of the state, it must be addressed; so it’s not a question of my view but rather a question of having to carry out the mandate of Mr President. The Armed Forces in partnership with other security agencies will do all that is necessary to bring peace and security across the land and Nigeria certainly, will know peace again”.

Disclosing that he was in Delta for the first time since he was appointed CDS, he commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support to the armed forces and other security agencies in the state.

He said: “Delta is my home and it feels good to be home, and I said that I cannot come home without paying a courtesy call on the Governor of the state who has done well, giving very credible support to the members of the armed forces and security agencies.

“I am aware of the threat dispositions within Delta even though it is stable now, but we know that there are areas of interest that we will need to do a lot to add value in up-scaling the security disposition of the state and this is part of what myself and my colleagues were doing. I believe that the state will in no time begin to experience greater level of peace and security.”