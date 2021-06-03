Nigeria Should Legalise Marijuana – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for the legalisation of marijuana in Nigeria, saying it could be beneficial in the area of medicine.

Speaking during a programme by the Ondo State Radiovision Corporation, Akeredolu said marijuana could also be a source of foreign exchange for Nigeria.

The governor said, “We must find a way to legalise cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes. There is nothing wrong about it. We are only shooting ourselves in the foot. It is a foreign exchange earner for people outside the country. People want this. We ourselves, even our pharmacies want to develop.

“I travelled out of here and I was in Thailand trying to study the cultivation of cannabis for pharmaceutical use. We did all these, we even went there with the then chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency , maybe he came and said what he went for was for a different thing but that was why we went and all I felt that let us look at the way they did it over there.

“Everybody has drug problem, most country has drug problem. We are having it here, it is not as pronounced here as in other places but there are ways they went about these things that those who are involved in drugs, those who are selling, those who are exporting had other ways of doing things that they had to leave it. So, when we talk about cultivation, we are saying in which it is a monitored one, in which NDLEA will have an office (near the farms).”

The governor alsos aid his administration as been able to deliver the dividend of democracy.

“Without mincing words, our administration came in with a tremendous goodwill, and we vowed from the very beginning to always give our best for the overall development of the state.

“Our second term will be characterised by stellar performances, within the limit of available resources. This presupposes that there will be zero tolerance for uncompleted projects. We will strive to complete all ongoing projects and embark only on those critical to the welfare of the people and which we can complete,” he pledged