Nigeria Reaching Last Breath With Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest – ADF

The Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, has in reaction to the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, said that Nigeria is reaching its last breath.

The group wondered why Kanu was re-arrested while the federal government releases Boko Haram terrorists.

This was contained in a statement by the group’s President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala and Abia Onyike, its Chairman, Bureau of Media and Publicity.

It read, “This development is very unfortunate both for the continued existence of the crisis-riden Nigerian federation and the struggle for the self-determination and emancipation of Igboland from the artificial Nigerian federation.

“The arrest or elimination of Nnamdi Kanu from the scene of the struggle is most unlikely to result in the smashing of the spirit of the longing for freedom of the Igbo Nation or that of other Nationalities that are equally struggling to free themselves from the chaotic Nigerian federation.

“Earlier in the day, we saw a social media news item with the headline: “Nnamdi Kanu arrested and Boko Haram fighters released”. This news item summarizes the grave injustice in the Federal government’s attempt to crush Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB supporters, while the blood sucking Boko Haram and other bandits are on Some of them are languishing in several detention and torture centers in the Federation the prawl throughout the entire Federation including Katsina the home state of Mr President.

“The Igbo nation is meanwhile groaning under the agony of the massive arrests, torture and killing of many Igbo youths by security agents of the Federal Government.

“One thing is very clear. The Federal Republic of Nigeria is breathing its last. It may well go the way of other federations which were created artificially and held together by the force of arms.

“We call on the International Community not to turn its back on the horrors taking place in Nigeria, especially in Igboland.

“We equally call on all Igbo lawyers no matter their persuasions, to come together and defend Nnamdi Kanu as well as several other Igbo youths who are languishing in various detention centres and prisons all over Nigeria.”