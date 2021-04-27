Nigeria On The Brink Of Civil War; Politicians Enabling It – Reekado Banks

Singer Reekado Banks has cried out over the worsening security situation in Nigeria, saying the country is on the brink of a civil war.

The 27-year-old former Mavin Records artiste stated this in a Twitter post on Monday.

According to him, politicians are enabling the situation in the country because they thrive in havoc and division.

He, however, called on everyday citizens to promote peace because they will be most affected if the situation degenerates further.

“Nigeria is on the brink of a civil war & the politicians are doing everything to enable it because their schemes thrive in havoc & when there’s a divide. As citizens, who will suffer the most from this impending disaster, we must do everything within our power to champion peace,: he tweeted.

Reekado Banks’ tweet comes amid bandits attack on individuals and public institution across the country.

At least five policemen were killed on Monday during an attack on their station in Imo State and two more abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State were found dead, days after the bodies of three of their colleagues were discovered.