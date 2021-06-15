Nigeria Needs Decentralisation To Remain One – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, ha said that Nigeria may not remain as one if the country fails to decentralise.

Soyinka stated that agitations for secession has grown high in the last couple of years way more than what was witnessed before the civil war.

He said this on Arise TV where he was asked different questions on Democracy Day June 12.

Soyinka said: “On this so-called democracy, we are embarking on a nose-dive or what I will describe as suicide drive and Buhari needs to listen to all different agitations and initiatives which are taking place around him.

“He should recognize the fact that the tempo of disintegration of this country has accelerated in the last couple of years beyond anything we ever knew since the civil war, and I’m not sure Nigeria can remain as one if we fail to decentralize.

“If Nigeria fails to decentralize as fast as possible, in such a way that people will see it manifesting, then Nigeria cannot stay together. If a nation is on suicide slide, the people who feel that they do not deserve that kind of suicidal slide have a right to say sorry, we are getting off this plane before it nose-dived.

“I am beginning to believe that people have different definitions for democracy, particularly our political leaders and I’m beginning to wonder whether this government, led by Buhari, really understands the implication and full responsibility and commitment involved when people say they are practising democracy.”