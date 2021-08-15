Nigeria Made No Progress In 40 Years – Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi, has said Nigeria made no progress in the last 40 years.

He said this during the colloquium to mark his 60th birthday in Kaduna over the weekend.

Lamenting that the economy hasn’t grown sinc 1981, Sanusi urged government to put in effort for the sake of Nigerians.

He said, “In 1980, Nigeria’s GDP per capita on purchasing power parity basis was $2,180. In 2014, it appreciated by 50 per cent to $3,099. According to the World Bank, where were we in 2019? $2,229. At this rate in the next two years in terms of purchasing power parity, the average income of a Nigerian would have gone back to what it was in 1980 under Shehu Shagari. That means, in 40 years, no progress, we made zero progress. 40 years wasted.

“Between 2014 and 2029, on the basis of this index of the purchasing power of the average income of an average Nigerian, we have wiped out all the progress made in 35 years. We have a responsibility as a people to rise and improve the lives of the people of this country.”