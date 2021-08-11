Nigeria Launches Legal Analysis For Combating Wildlife Crime

The Hon. Minister of State for Environment; Chief Sharon Ikeazor ably represented by the DG NESREA; Prof Aliyu Jauro, chaired the official Launch of Analysis of Legal Framework for Combating Wildlife Crime In Nigeria. The event was hosted by the Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI) and Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) UK in Collaboration with the US Embassy in Nigeria and the UN Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) held at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

The aim was to Launch Analysis of the Legal Framework for Combating Wildlife Crime in Nigeria as well as to analyse some overlapping mandates amongst the various agencies of government in tackling Wildlife Crime, and also suggest actions that can be implemented to improve Inter-agency Cooperation in order to ramp up arrests, investigation and prosecution of Wildlife Traffickers in Nigeria.

The event was attended by Executive Director of ANI, Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the US (Deputy Head of US Mission) in Nigeria; Mrs Kathleen FitzGibbon, Representatives of the High Commissions of the UK, Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Deputy Country Representative of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), Wildlife Policy Coordinator @ ANI, British High Commission’s Head of Climate Change and Energy in West Africa; Mr Sean Melbourne.

Others are US Lagos Consulate General’s Political and Economic Officer; Briana M. Olson, Secretary of the NJI; Abubakar Maidama, Representative of the Environment & Climate Change Department of the Office of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Conservator-General of the National Park Service, DG/CEO of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU); Mr Moddibo HammanTukur, Country Representative of the Interpol, Director of Intelligence of the EFCC, Representative of the Controller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service and other numerous stakeholders.