Nigeria Launches e-Temporary Passport

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has launched “e-Temporary Passport” for Nigerians. The-Four-page electronic Passport is a one-way travel document for emergency return to Nigeria.

It replaces the Paper-type Emergency Travel Certificate hitherto issued to Nigerians in Diaspora desirous of returning home but don’t have regular standard Passport. The electronic temporary Passport has all the features of the Standard Passport but serves for only one

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the Passport will address the concerns of Nigerians abroad who have urgent need to return home as well as those who are being returned home by their host countries but don’t have valid Passport.

In his remarks, CGI Babandede MFR noted that the introduction of the document is another way of engaging with the Diaspora population with a view to addressing their emergency travel needs stressing that the document can be issued to applicants irrespective of age.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community including the envoys from the USA, Amb. Mary Berth Leonard, her counterpart from the UK, Amb. Naeem Khan, the Canadian Asst. High Commissioner, Amb. Nicolas Simard, the Doyen of the diplomatic corp & Cameroon High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Salaheddine Abbas and the PermSec of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Gabriel Aduda among others.