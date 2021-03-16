Nigeria Is The Greatest Obstacle To Nigerians – Ezekwesili

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has described Nigeria has the greatest obstacle to Nigerians.

She lamented that the country is dragging Nigerians down and cannot deliver more than it is currently doing.

“The Nigerian-State is dragging down Nigerians,” Ezekwesili lamented.

“The Nigerian-State is the greatest obstacle to Nigeria and Nigerians.”

She added that the country must be renegotiated in terms of its structure.

“The Nigerian-State is broken and cannot deliver more than it is currently doing. The construct of the Nigerian-State must be RENEGOTIATED. It must,” she added.