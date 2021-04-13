Nigeria Is A Scam On Faulty Constitution – Paul Adefarasin

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House On The Rock Cathedral has said that Nigeria is a scam with a faulty constitution.

Adefarasin said the next administration must not get to power until there is a new constitution different from what

“And God will give us what we need to do what needs to be done. If we perish, let us perish,” he said.

“You hear what I’m saying to you? Otherwise your grandchildren will not have a future in this land. Only people who are rooted in Christ will be able deliver God’s purpose to this nation.

“Does he have a purpose? Of course, look at the amount of resources he has deposited in this nation. Look at the resilience of the Nigerian.

“Look at how Nigerians are succeeding everywhere in the world. So the problem is not Nigerians. It’s Nigeria and its constitution.

“The document upon which we were formed was put together by a few soldiers and they were surrogates and that is what is supposedly holding us together.

“The foundation is that document and if the foundation is faulty, what can the righteous do? Go back to the foundation.

“The next administration must not access power until we have a veritable constitution that is true, the document of we the people.

“Anything else is a fraud. Nigeria is a scam, it’s a scam and it has perpetrated itself for too long and it’s time to do something about it.

“No politician has the right to talk to us on this matter unless they believe as we believe on this matter. Nigeria can do better, she can get better and she can win.”