Nigeria Immigration Service Arrest One Over Job Scam

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested one Mohammed Babaji over job scam.

Babaji had claimed to have three slots for jobs at the Immigration Service while trying to defraud the Service council chairman.

The Service disclosed this in a statement issued in Twitter.

It said, “Our Operatives in Jigawa State Command today, arrested one Mohammed Babaji while collecting credentials from unsuspecting Job seekers promising to secure job placements for them into the NIS.

“The 25-year old suspect was picked up while attempting to defraud the @nigimmigration council chairman of Birniwa Council Area of Jigawa State on the guise that he has three job slots into NIS for interested indigenes of the Council. The council chairman became suspicious&alerted the Comptroller General who ordered his arrest.

“The suspect had claimed to be related to the Comptroller General&uses a pseudo name of Baffa Babandede to convince unsuspecting job seekers that he can secure job slots for interested persons into the Service.

“Meanwhile, upon interrogation, Mr. Babaji has confessed to have duped many people; promising some jobs&others chieftaincy titles in the Hadeja Traditional Council. Consequently, CGI Babandede MFR wishes to use this medium to advise members of the public especially job seekers to distance themselves from anyone promising them job placements into the Service.

“He assured that the result of the last Computer Based Aptitude Test will be released soon&successful candidates will be notified. He promised a transparent recruitment process that will be fair to all.”