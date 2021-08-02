Nigeria Guaranteed Of First Medal As Oborodudu Wins Wrestling Semi-final

Nigeria is guaranteed to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics following the victory by Blessing Obodorodudu in the Women’s Freestyle Wrestling competition.

Oborodudu defeated Battsetseg Soronzonbold in the semi final to book the chance to win either gold or silver in the final.

The match ended 7-2 to give Nigeria its first Olympic medal in 29 years.

The 32-year-old face Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah of the USA in the final tomorrow.

The news of her success comes amid the controversy surrounding Team Nigeria and Nigeria’s sport administrators which saw the disqualification of some athletes.