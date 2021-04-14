Headline

Nigeria Facing War, Not Insecurity – Nnamdi Kanu

Damola Areo9 hours ago
33
Biafra news
Nnamdi Kanu/File Photo

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that Nigeria is not facing insecurity but war.

According to him, the war is Northern, Islamic and driven by the Fulani.

He said they have conquered the North and are now coming to the South.

Kanu tweeted: “NIGERIA: Stop calling it INSECURITY. It’s WAR, simple! And it’s coming from BokoHram, ISWAP & Herdsmen. It’s Northern, Islamic & driven by #Fulani. They’ve conquered the North & soon coming to the South. Call a spade, a spade. Nonsense!”

Tags
Damola Areo9 hours ago
33

Related Articles

COVID-19: FG Mulls Giving Stipends To Nigerians

Obaseki’s Claim That CBN Printed N60bn False – Minister

1 hour ago
Insecurity In Nigeria: Southeast Governors Endorse Community Policing

Bandits Not IPOB Responsible For Attacks In South-East – Umahi

3 hours ago
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Worldwide Reacts To Uzodinma's Supreme Court Victory

Work Together Against Common Enemy, Ohanaeze Tells ESN, Ebubeagu

6 hours ago

I Was Not Arrested By EFCC – Okorocha

9 hours ago
Back to top button