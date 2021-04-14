Headline
Nigeria Facing War, Not Insecurity – Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said that Nigeria is not facing insecurity but war.
According to him, the war is Northern, Islamic and driven by the Fulani.
He said they have conquered the North and are now coming to the South.
Kanu tweeted: “NIGERIA: Stop calling it INSECURITY. It’s WAR, simple! And it’s coming from BokoHram, ISWAP & Herdsmen. It’s Northern, Islamic & driven by #Fulani. They’ve conquered the North & soon coming to the South. Call a spade, a spade. Nonsense!”