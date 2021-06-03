Nigeria Dripping In Bitterness, Sadness – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said Nigeria is dripping in bitterness and sadness.

He said bad leadership has prevented the country from being the land flowing with milk and honey as created to be by God.

Obasanjo said this at the presentation of a book titled, ‘The Man, The General and The President.’

The presentation of the book authored by Femmy Carrena, took place at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Obasanjo said, “My prayer is that all of us will have something to contribute to making this country what God has created it to be – a land flowing with milk and honey.

“Right now, it is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness, that is not what God wants this country to be.

“We must change the narrative, we must talk to ourselves in the civilised language.

“There is nowhere you go in this country that you will not see geniuses in any section of the country. So, why should we look down on ourselves?”