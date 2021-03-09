Politics

Nigeria Divided Under APC Rule, Says Sule Lamido

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido Photo: Twitter

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, asserts that Nigeria has been more divided under the All Progressive Congress, APC, administrative.

Lamido further claimed that the country had witnessed more hate and discord in the last five years of the APC-led administration.

He made this remark during the inauguration of Rumuji, Rumuji, Ibaa, Obelle Isokpo road located in Emouha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Lamido further cries that the APC administration has “no vision and has been disintegrated.”

He opined: “In the last five years of APC in government, Nigeria has become more divided.

“There are more hate and disunity between North and South, East and West, Muslim and Christians even and ever and ever, there are bigger and micro problem.

“From top to bottom, it is all confusion and crisis. APC has disintegrated. There is no single job, not in the north or south.

“It is our common humanity that should be uniting us,” Lamido added.

