Nigeria Considering Supplying Electricity To Republic of Chad

The Federal Government is considering supplying electricity to the Republic of Chad following a recent request by the neighbouring country.

The government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria disclosed on Sunday that a meeting was held last week to discuss the possibilities of connecting Chad to the national grid.

Nigeria, whose available power generation has been hovering between 3,000 megawatts and 4,500MW in recent years, currently exports electricity to three neighbouring countries, namely Republics of Niger, Benin and Togo.

Recall that the TCN had on June 22, 2020 announced that the government of Chad Republic had formally requested the Nigerian government to connect them to the Nigerian electricity grid in order to ease the burden of power supply in the country.

It disclosed that the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Abakar Chachaimi, made the request when he led a delegation on a working visit to the Nigerian Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, recently in Abuja.