Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission Denies Making Tonto Dikeh Ambassador

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission NCPC has denied the report in circulation that it has appointed actress Tonto Dikeh as its ambassador.

The divorced mother of one had announced on social media she’s now a “proud Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) Ambassador for Peace Building.”

She added, “finally, I wish to announce my position as the new Ambassador of the Commision for peace building.”

She also told her followers that she needs “prayers as we embarked on peace building across the six geopolitical zones of the nation because peace is indispensable.”

The NCPC in a press statement described the news as false.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission NCPC wishes to state in categorical terms that King Tonto Dikeh paid an official courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Yakubu Pam on 25th February, 2021 at the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

“As the founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she expressed her willingness and interest in partnering with the Commission in the area of peace building.

“She equally cashed in on the visit to commend the NCPC boss for his positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country.

“However, we are suddenly inundated with claims from King Tonto Dikeh herself that she has been officially appointed as Ambassador of peace by this great Commission. This claim has gone viral in the media.

“The Commission frowns at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired.

“The fact remains that the Executive Secretary of NCPC never appointed King Tonto Dikeh an Ambassador of Peace for NCPC and this was not part of her visit therefore this claim by her is spurious, unfounded and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination.

“Nevertheless, we appreciate her desire to partner with us in our peace building initiatives and in the area of pilgrimage sponsorship to the Holy Land.”

Responding via Instagram, Tonto Dikeh insisted she didn’t lie. She said there are “video proofs” that she’s telling the truth but she will rather respect the Commission’s decision and take the fall.