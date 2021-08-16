News

Nigeria Cannot Afford To Lose Obasanjo – Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said Nigeria cannot afford to lose former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, Obasanjo still has a lot to offer humanity and Nigeria.

Abiodun said this when Obasanjo paid him a condolence visit over the passing of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun, at his Iperu-Remo Family House.

He said, “Baba, you are going nowhere. Baba, by the grace of God, you will live longer. We cannot afford your going now. You have been my father over the years, but, now that my biological father has gone to meet with the saints, you have to step up now to be my father,” Abiodun said.

Commiserating with Abiodun on his father;s death, Obasanjo said, “The lesson from this is that one day we will be no more. It does not matter how long we live, but how we lived. What will people say about you? Baba lived a life of service to his community, God and his family.

“I have come to share in the grief of missing a loved one. It does not matter how old, we still miss them. Baba has done his best and has gone to be with his creator.”

