Niger Relocates Over 3,000 IDPs To New Camps

The Niger State Government through the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has started moving Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) previously at IBB Primary School Minna, Arms Zone, Gurusu, and Maitumbi to new camps set up in Gwada Model Primary School, Niger State.

The move, according to the Director-General, NSEMA, Mall. Ahmed Ibrahim Inga is a directive of His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello as part of efforts to depopulate the growing population of the IDP Camp set up in the capital of the state.

He said buses were provided to transport the IDPs and their belongings to their new camps and places declared safe by the military.

The leaders of the Gbagyi and Fulani committee accompanied NSEMA staff and also constituted part of the camp management officials.

He revealed that NSEMA’s clinic and medical team were on hand to provide medical care, while tight security, procurement of foods, non-food items, and sanitary material was taken along with IDPs to the camp.