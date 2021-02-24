Niger Gov Signs Two Bills Into Law

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has signed two bills into law. The Bills are “A law to provide for the Niger State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law and for other connected matters thereto” and “Premarital Medical Examination in Niger State 2020 Law.”

He described the two laws as significant. He noted that with the two laws particularly the law on Gender-Based Violence Against Persons, all relevant agencies & committees connected with gender based issues will now have legal backing in carrying out their duties.

The bill to provide for the Niger State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) law & for other connected matters, which he said will help curb the increasing cases of Gender Based Violence in the state, was sponsored by Hon. Binta Mamman, Member Representing Gurara Constituency.

Shaibu Liman Iya, Member Representing Suleja Constituency sponsored the bill to provide for Pre-marital Medical Examination in Niger State 2020, aimed at ensuring that all necessary pre-marital examinations are carried out before marriage in the state.