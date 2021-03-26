Niger Delta Set To Become The Agricultural Hub Of The Nation

The Honourable Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Sen. Godswill Akpabio, CON, has stated the willingness of the Ministry to partner with Agricultural Experts from Cambodia to improve food production in the region through cultivation and processing of special brand of rice specie that is embedded with nutrients, that can address diabetics issues among Nigerians.

The Minister made this statement when he met with Agricultural Experts from Cambodia who paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday 25th March, 2021 in Abuja.

According to Sen. Akpabio, the introduction of Integrated Agricultural Products and Services Project to the region would not only address the issue of hunger through improved food production, but it will go a long way to changing the socio-economic status of the people of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

Sen. Akpabio maintained that he was convinced that there is much to benefit from the agricultural project for the people of the region and stressed the need for the Ministry to revisit the Agricultural Partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make funds available to kick-start the production of rice variety in the region.

The Minister, therefore, mandated the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr. Babayo Ardo to immediately set-up a team to go into technical Session with the experts from Cambodia and come up with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), so that the ‘Pilot Scheme’ can commence.

In his remarks, Minister of State, MNDA, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura assured Niger Deltans that the Ministry intends to reel the people from temporal projects to sustainable projects and programmes with greater emphasis on agriculture.

Alasoadura stated that the Ministry believe that agriculture as a project, if adequately exploited, the South-South region would be able to feed the nation and export food produce.

Earlier, the Leader of Delegation, Mr. Peter Ojong Brown said that the organisation is into Agricultural Products and Services, noting that the production of Special Rice specie could be cultivated and harvested within 90 days.

He also disclosed that the organization is into planting of special Breed of Grass for Ranching, Construction and Fabrication of Ranches for prescribed number of Cows within the State, adding that the company also converts Cow Dunk into Biogas for power generation.

Brown added, “we have specialist that handle and train farmers on how to manage Technology Transfer Scheme”, noting that the organization is already in Cross River State to initiate the ‘Pilot Farm Scheme’.