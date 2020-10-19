NiDCOM Denies Using Police To Arrest #EndSARS Protesters In Egypt

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has denied a report that the Nigerian Commission in Egypt ordered the country’s police to arrest EndSARS protesters in Cairo.

NiDCOM DG, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who issued a statement to clear the air said that the protesters may have been arrested for flouting the country’s law.

She said that gatherings without permits are banned in Egypt which may be why they were arrested.

Her statement reads:

“Nigerian mission did not call Police. In Cairo, gatherings without permits are banned. In Egypt you can’t even travel from one part of the country without a permit to travel from the state you live. They have their own rules which they strictly enforce. However, the mission will be engaging with the Authorities to see what can be done

“The Egyptian police dispersed them, then traced them to a very far place. They didn’t arrest them at the mission. They came in a bus driven by an Egyptian. The driver has also been arrested. The mission will do all they can. Egypt is very very strict with their laws.”