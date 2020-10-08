NIDCOM Condemns Burning Of Nigerian Man In Libya

The chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned in strong terms the killing of a Nigerian, setting him ablaze by three men.

The NIDCOM boss has described the act as dastardly, beastial and unacceptable. She called on the Libyan authorities to apply the full weight of the law on the suspected Killers.

Meanwhile a statement by the Libyan Interior Ministry has condemned the act insisting that it is a new wave of violence on migrants in North Africa. The United Nations has also described the Killing of the Nigerian man “another senseless crime against migrants in the Country.

In the meantime, the full identity of the Nigerian man set on fire has not been made known as investigations and interrogations of the suspected attackers who are in custody are on going.