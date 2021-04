Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, (NIDCOM) has described the death of 19- year old Richard in London as very sad and painful.

She consoled with Richard’s parents, family and friends and prayed unto God to grant Richard eternal rest and console the family in the best form.

Richard Okorogheye, who had been declared missing since March 22, was found dead by Police authorities in UK on Wednesday in a pond in Essex.