NIDCOM Boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Wants 14yr Jail Term For Baba Ijesha

The chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said that actor Baba Ijesha should be subjected to 14 years imprisonment for sexual assault.

Baba Ijesha was allegedly caught in the act of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old, a thing he’s said to have done while she was seven.

He’s currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Lagos.

Reacting to the news, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said, “ So despicable! The act by Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha who defied a girl, at 7 and later at 14 years!! Who knows how many the paedophile could have damaged if he was not caught. I sponsored the violence against person’s law. The penalty is nothing less than 14 years in prison.

“His plea bargain on some video I watched should not be acceptable. We should all do all we can to support the girl’s foster mother, Princess, to ensure this case goes to court, fully tried and maximum sentence passed on him.”