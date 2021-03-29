NFF Doubts Result Of COVID-19 Test Taken By Iwobi

The Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, has expressed doubt about the COVID-19 test taken by Alex Iwobi which came back positive.

The test was taken prior to the Super Eagles 1-0 win against The Squirrels of Benin Republic last Saturday.

Iwobi immediately returned home to Nigeria to self-isolate after the result was shown to him.

However, the NFF believes the Everton man can be available for the game against Lesotho if another test taken returns negative.